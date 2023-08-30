Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Seoul turns to catering services to boost seafood consumption

    Seoul turns to catering services to boost seafood consumption
  2. 2

    Govt. considers relocating bust of independence fighter from defense ministry

    Govt. considers relocating bust of independence fighter from defense ministry
  3. 3

    Twice’s Jihyo becomes half-million seller with 1st EP ‘Zone’

    Twice’s Jihyo becomes half-million seller with 1st EP ‘Zone’
  4. 4

    Ruling party proposes Oct. 2 as temporary holiday

    Ruling party proposes Oct. 2 as temporary holiday
  5. 5

    Rain expected nationwide as typhoons pass by neighboring countries

    Rain expected nationwide as typhoons pass by neighboring countries
  6. 6

    Korea slams brake on budget growth

    Korea slams brake on budget growth
  7. 7

    Teachers, govt. at odds over rally set for Sept. 4

    Teachers, govt. at odds over rally set for Sept. 4
  8. 8

    [KH explains] Is a third-party buyout of Asiana Airlines around the corner?

    [KH explains] Is a third-party buyout of Asiana Airlines around the corner?
  9. 9

    Korea to arm police officers with less lethal handguns

    Korea to arm police officers with less lethal handguns
  10. 10

    Parties gather to prep for 2024 general elections

    Parties gather to prep for 2024 general elections
피터빈트

Gov't likely to designate Oct. 2 temporary holiday next week

By Yonhap

Published : 2023-08-30 10:37:01

    • Link copied

President Yoon Suk Yeol (5th from left) speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Aug. 29. (Yonhap) President Yoon Suk Yeol (5th from left) speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Aug. 29. (Yonhap)

The government is likely to designate Oct. 2 a temporary holiday during next week's Cabinet meeting, creating a six-day extended break starting with the Chuseok holiday, an official said Wednesday.

This year's Chuseok fall harvest holiday will run from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, which means the temporary holiday will be a bridge to Oct. 3 National Foundation Day, another public holiday.

Next week's Cabinet meeting will be held Tuesday, presided over by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. Once the designation passes, President Yoon Suk Yeol will likely approve it immediately.

"The ruling party has recommended the designation of a temporary holiday and we are actively considering it," a senior presidential official told Yonhap News Agency. "It looks appropriate to finalize it next week."

The ruling People Power Party reportedly made the recommendation based on political considerations, as the extended holiday could help boost domestic consumption and revive the economy.

It would be the first such designation under the current administration. (Yonhap)

Related Stories

More from Headlines