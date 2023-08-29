Yoon says govt. to provide less-lethal handguns to police next year

Most Popular
-
1
Tipping culture sparks controversy among Koreans
-
2
1.26m Korean young people unemployed; over half hold college degrees
-
3
Yoon faces mounting protests as Japan releases Fukushima water
-
4
Seoul turns to catering services to boost seafood consumption
-
5
Govt. considers relocating bust of independence fighter from defense ministry
-
6
Inflation fears grow on high fuel costs
-
7
Twice’s Jihyo becomes half-million seller with 1st EP ‘Zone’
-
8
Ruling party proposes Oct. 2 as temporary holiday
-
9
Teachers, govt. at odds over rally set for Sept. 4
-
10
Rain expected nationwide as typhoons pass by neighboring countries
Yoon says govt. to provide less-lethal handguns to police next yearBy Yonhap
Published : 2023-08-29 11:19:40
President Yoon Suk Yeol said Tuesday the government will provide less-lethal handguns to all police personnel working in the field in the wake of a series of stabbing rampages and violent crimes.
Providing less-lethal handguns is aimed at encouraging the police to use such weapons to tackle crimes, as they are currently reluctant to use ordinary pistols because it could lead to deaths and the officers could be held responsible.
The government also plans to reform police duties to focus more on public safety and adjust budgets accordingly, Yoon said during a Cabinet meeting to approve South Korea's national budget proposal for 2024.
Next year's budget was set at 656.9 trillion won, up 2.8 percent on-year, the lowest rise since 2005, Yoon said. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Parties gather to prep for 2024 general elections
-
GS E&C to look abroad as business suspension looms
-
S. Korean FM seeks support for World Expo bid in Europe