S. Korea to export premium 'hanwoo' beef to Cambodia for 1st time

S. Korea to export premium 'hanwoo' beef to Cambodia for 1st timeBy Yonhap
Published : 2023-08-29 10:00:42
South Korea will export "hanwoo," or premium Korean beef, to Cambodia for the first time, the agriculture ministry said Tuesday.
The two nations signed the first contract for South Korean beef to be exported to the Southeast Asian country Monday, eight years after reaching an agreement on quarantine negotiations, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
South Korea aims to export 2,000 tons of hanwoo worth US$100 million over the next five years, it added.
In May, South Korea signed its first contract to export hanwoo to Malaysia after meeting halal standards.
Halal is an Arabic word meaning "lawful" or "permitted," and it is commonly used to refer to food that is prepared according to Islamic dietary guidelines for Muslims.
Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Chung Hwang-keun on Monday met with Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet and discussed ways to expand the bilateral relationship, his office said.
During a separate meeting with Cambodia's agriculture minister, Dith Tina, the two sides agreed to make joint efforts to expand trade in the agricultural sector and exchanges in related technologies.
"Cambodia is widely expected to achieve marked economic growth this year. South Korea will further boost cooperation with Cambodia by pushing for mutually beneficial development projects," Chung said. (Yonhap)
