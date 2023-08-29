Hyundai E&C ranks 11th worldwide in 2022 overseas sales

Most Popular
Hyundai E&C ranks 11th worldwide in 2022 overseas salesBy Yonhap
Published : 2023-08-29 09:50:40
Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., South Korea's No. 2 builder, has placed 11th among global construction companies in terms of overseas sales, an industry report showed Tuesday.
Hyundai E&C posted $6.83 billion in overseas sales in 2022, up 18.6 percent from a year earlier and the 11th-largest worldwide, according to the 2023 international builder ranking by the US trade journal Engineering News Record.
Hyundai E&C's 2023 ranking was up two notches from the previous year. Hyundai E&C's overall top line totaled $16.75 billion last year.
It marked the builder's highest global ranking since 2011, when the company was placed under the wing of Hyundai Motor Group, South Korea's No. 2 conglomerate and top automaker.
A company official attributed the rise in global ranking to its differentiated business strategy based on technological prowess and full-fledged efforts to clinch more orders.
As part of its efforts to tap deeper into foreign markets, Hyundai E&C currently operates around 30 branches and representative offices around the globe. (Yonhap)
