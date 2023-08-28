Coast Guard investigating body of woman found at sea

An unidentified woman’s body was found at sea near Gyodongdo, an island of Incheon bordering North Korea along the coastline.

The Korea Coast Guard announced Monday it had received a report at around 10 a.m. on Sunday of a person who had drowned in the sea near the pier.

The body was in an advanced state of decomposition and was found wearing both top and bottom garments. The Coast Guard initially identified the woman as a man, but later made a correction.

The Coast Guard believes the body was swept along by the sea and is investigating the incident based on witness statements. As the body was found close to the border with North Korea, authorities have not ruled out the possibility of the body having been carried down from across the border.

“As the identity of the woman is not available yet, we plan to conduct an autopsy, and no signs of criminal activity have been found so far,” a Coast Guard official said.