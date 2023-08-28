Man stabs 4 at bar, killing one

Most Popular
Man stabs 4 at bar, killing oneBy Lee Jung-joo
Published : 2023-08-28 15:59:14
A man, 55, has been apprehended for going on a stabbing rampage at a bar in Geumho-eup, Yeongcheon city, North Gyeongsang Province on Sunday night, killing one person and injuring three others.
According to the Gyeongbuk Provincial Police Agency on Monday, the suspect allegedly stabbed another man, 64, in the chest, who died while being transferred to the hospital. Three others sitting with the man also suffered injuries to the shoulder, wrist and left arm.
When asked why he committed the crime, he confessed that he felt offended that a woman in her 50s whom he had visited the bar with went to sit with the victims at a different table.
He was also found to be drunk when he committed the crime and had gone to retrieve a weapon from his home while he was drinking at the bar.
The man was arrested by the police at the crime scene.
The police plan to apply for an arrest warrant after additional investigation.
