BBQ Chicken ranked among US' fastest-growing restaurant chains

Nation's Restaurant News mentioned BBQ for growing its units by 45.6 percent last year in its "12 things to be learned from the 2023 Top 500 report." (Genesis BBQ)

Genesis BBQ, the operator of Korean fried chicken franchise BBQ Chicken, said Monday it has been ranked one of the fastest-growing restaurant chains in the United States, for three consecutive years.

BBQ Chicken was named seventh among the top 25 restaurant brands that achieved the fastest growth ranked by Nation’s Restaurant News, a US publication that covers the food service industry.

The criteria for the ranking includes the growth in the number of outlets, total sales and sales per store compared to a year ago. BBQ Chicken saw a 46.5 percent increase in its number of outlets last year. It was the only Korean franchise on the list, according to Genesis BBQ.

Among the top 500 restaurant chains in the US, according to the publication, the Korean chicken brand ranked 270th, jumping up 63 spots compared to last year’s 333rd.

The firm attributed its achievement in the US to its creative localization strategy. Amid the higher demand for delivery food in the US, the chicken brand introduced its BBQ Smart Kitchen format, or BSK, as well as grab-and-go items.

BSK is a labor-efficient format that allows guests to order at a kiosk or online and pick up their food with little to no human interaction. Aiming to reduce the financial burden of the franchise owner, more than 100 BSK units are awaiting their launch in America.

Since the launch of its first outlet in Manhattan in 2006, BBQ Chicken has ramped up its presence to 25 states, operating about 250 units. It also opened its first unit in Columbus, Ohio this July, the company said.

“Aiming to open units in all 50 states of America, BBQ Chicken will continue to expand its presence in the global market as a restaurant chain that represents Korean food,” a BBQ Chicken official said.