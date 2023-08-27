NK edges towards full border reopening amid economic concerns

An Air Koryo commercial plane takes off from the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, Tuesday. (AP-Yonhap)

North Korea is gradually opening its tightly closed borders to neighbors like China and Russia amid concerns of an economic crisis in one of the world's most isolated nations.

On Sunday, North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency said the North’s State Emergency Epidemic Prevention Headquarters on Saturday authorized North Korean citizens stranded abroad to return. The move comes more than three years after strict border restrictions were implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As the global pandemic situation improves, returnees -- including an estimated 100,000 workers, as well as students and diplomats -- will be put under proper medical observation at quarantine wards for a week before being able to return home, the KCNA reported.

The announcement comes after flights reportedly resumed from overseas -- including from China and Russia -- to North Korea for the first time since January 2020. Earlier this week, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said China "approved flight plans for passengers such as the Pyongyang-Beijing and Beijing-Pyongyang routes" for Air Koryo, the North Korean airline that operates commercial flights between China and North Korea.

This move was widely expected after a North Korean delegation, including numerous taekwondo athletes, was sent to Astana, Kazakhstan, to compete in the International Taekwondo Federation World Championships the previous week.

In July, delegations from China and Russia attended a grand military parade in Pyongyang to commemorate the armistice agreement between the two Koreas, an event the North refers to as "Victory Day."

On the domestic front, North Korea lifted its nationwide mask mandate in July, almost a year after declaring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2022.

Meanwhile, organizers of the Pyongyang Marathon announced that its upcoming race is scheduled to take place in April next year.

A parliamentary report by South Korea’s Ministry of Unification on Wednesday submitted to a National Assembly committee meeting suggested that "limited border-opening" is playing out in North Korea. The report also noted that Pyongyang's trade volume with Beijing reached 85 percent of pre-pandemic levels, and that its pace of recovery has been relatively slow recently, partly due to North Korea struggling to achieve food security due to rainfalls and typhoons.