Food trade agency chief wins leadership award

Food trade agency chief wins leadership awardBy Mun So-jeong
Published : 2023-08-27 14:04:49
Kim Chun-jin, CEO of the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp., won the 2023 South Korea Leadership Award presented by the Korean Association for Public Administration on Thursday.
The chief of the state-run food trade agency was recognized for bolstering a low-carbon diet campaign called “Green Food Day” in collaboration with 522 organizations based around world.
The campaign urges global populations to produce eco-friendly certified agricultural products, reduce waste in the processing and consume local food.
Kim also played a key role in boosting Kimchi Day around the world -- including the US, the UK, Brazil and Argentina -- with an aim to globalize Korean foods.
The South Korea Leadership Award is given to central and local governments and public organizations that show strong leadership, problem-solving and communication skills.
“This is the result of continuous cooperation between our agency, government and the public,” said Kim during the awarding ceremony. “We will strive to establish South Korea as a global agricultural powerhouse with strategic leadership skills.”
