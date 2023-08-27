LG Energy Solution grows together with workers

LG Energy Solution CEO Kwon Young-soo (center) poses with employees during a town hall meeting held at the company's headquarters in Yeouido, Seoul, last November. (LG Energy Solution)

South Korea’s leading battery maker LG Energy Solution strives to create a happier corporate culture, under the philosophy that corporate growth is achievable when employees are truly satisfied with their workplace.

The nation’s overall corporate culture is now moving away from its obsolete hierarchical culture along with the rise of the so-called “MZ Generation” -- millennials and Generation Z, who were born between the early 1980s to early 2010s -- putting importance on work-life balance.

With workers in their 20s and 30s making up almost 80 percent of its workforce, LG Energy Solution said it is ramping up efforts to listen carefully to employees’ voices to build a supportive, flexible and healthy work environment.

One of its goals is to make a family-friendly workplace.

In June, the batterymaker opened a new nursery school for its Ochang plant in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province. Dubbed “Kids & Sol Nursery School," the center takes care of about 160 children of its workers.

For high-quality education, the center hired more than 60 faculty members, including native English-speaking teachers. Its classrooms and key facilities are equipped with cutting edge technology, including LG Electronics’ guiding robot CLOi and OLED screens.

The company decided to build this new daycare center following the request posted on its online communication channel EnTalk, where employees can speak directly with the CEO.

“The new nursery school will reduce the burden of working parents, allowing them to return back to work,” an LG Energy Solution official said.