LG Energy Solution grows together with workers

LG Energy Solution grows together with workersBy Mun So-jeong
Published : 2023-08-27 14:03:52
South Korea’s leading battery maker LG Energy Solution strives to create a happier corporate culture, under the philosophy that corporate growth is achievable when employees are truly satisfied with their workplace.
The nation’s overall corporate culture is now moving away from its obsolete hierarchical culture along with the rise of the so-called “MZ Generation” -- millennials and Generation Z, who were born between the early 1980s to early 2010s -- putting importance on work-life balance.
With workers in their 20s and 30s making up almost 80 percent of its workforce, LG Energy Solution said it is ramping up efforts to listen carefully to employees’ voices to build a supportive, flexible and healthy work environment.
One of its goals is to make a family-friendly workplace.
In June, the batterymaker opened a new nursery school for its Ochang plant in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province. Dubbed “Kids & Sol Nursery School," the center takes care of about 160 children of its workers.
For high-quality education, the center hired more than 60 faculty members, including native English-speaking teachers. Its classrooms and key facilities are equipped with cutting edge technology, including LG Electronics’ guiding robot CLOi and OLED screens.
The company decided to build this new daycare center following the request posted on its online communication channel EnTalk, where employees can speak directly with the CEO.
“The new nursery school will reduce the burden of working parents, allowing them to return back to work,” an LG Energy Solution official said.
The firm’s headquarters in Seoul also opened a nursery school last September.
While South Korea is suffering from a record-low birth rate, LG Energy Solution encourages working parents with maternity benefits, fertility treatments and two years of parental leave.
Another goal is to create an enjoyable working culture.
The company is operating a total of 101 coworking offices all over the country, even in Jeju Island, as an attempt to create a liberal and productive workplace while reducing commute time.
It also provides break rooms equipped with a gym, snack bar and games, as well as diverse "healing" programs held every Wednesday.
LG Energy Solution is a workplace where talented employees can further strengthen their professional skills, the company added.
Under its vision “Company that grows with employees,” the company has held training programs including seminars, talk shows, and one-to-one meetings for employees working in diverse fields and offices, aiming to boost understanding on their careers.
With various efforts, LG Energy Solution has been incuded in Great Place to Work Korea's list for this year.
LG Energy Solution CEO Kwon Young-soo, who led the creation of the Entalk communication channel, is also willing to communicate and listen to employees’ needs, saying, “The best employees make the best company.”
