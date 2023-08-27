Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    4 men found dead at bed and breakfast facility in Bundang

    4 men found dead at bed and breakfast facility in Bundang
  2. 2

    Students released from custody after attempting to enter Japanese Embassy

    Students released from custody after attempting to enter Japanese Embassy
  3. 3

    US calls for UNSC action against N. Korean satellite launch, says China, Russia's opposition is 'troubling'

    US calls for UNSC action against N. Korean satellite launch, says China, Russia's opposition is 'troubling'
  4. 4

    Another N. Korean airliner arrives in Beijing following resumption of Pyongyang-Beijing air route

    Another N. Korean airliner arrives in Beijing following resumption of Pyongyang-Beijing air route
  5. 5

    BTS Jungkook's 'Seven' third most-streamed song on Spotify this summer

    BTS Jungkook's 'Seven' third most-streamed song on Spotify this summer
  6. 6

    1.26m Korean young people unemployed; over half hold college degrees

    1.26m Korean young people unemployed; over half hold college degrees
  7. 7

    Worker dies in waste oil company fire

    Worker dies in waste oil company fire
  8. 8

    N. Korean plane arrives in Vladivostok for 1st time in over 3 years: report

    N. Korean plane arrives in Vladivostok for 1st time in over 3 years: report
  9. 9

    Weapon-wielding man apprehended after 2 1/2-hour standoff with police

    Weapon-wielding man apprehended after 2 1/2-hour standoff with police
  10. 10

    [Herald Interview] Superstar DJ Peggy Gou, a proud Korean, aims to make 'timeless' music

    [Herald Interview] Superstar DJ Peggy Gou, a proud Korean, aims to make 'timeless' music
피터빈트

[Photo News] Hanwha Ocean rebranded

By Korea Herald

Published : 2023-08-27 13:25:50

    • Link copied

Hanwha Ocean, formerly Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, said Sunday that it completed the rebranding process at its Geoje shipyard in South Gyeongsang Province, almost three months after Hanwha Group took over the cash-strapped shipbuilder in May. The four gigantic orange cranes are now adorned with Hanwha Ocean’s new logo. (Hanwha Ocean)

More from Headlines