Hana donates educational supplies for Mexican students

Hana Financial Group's Vice Chairman Lee Eun-hyung (left), a student representative and a headmaster of the catholic boarding school, pose for a picture as part of the donation ceremony held at the headquarters of Banco KEB Hana Mexico, Thursday. (Hana Financial Group)

Hana Financial Group said Sunday that it has donated educational supplies for students of a female boarding school in Mexico to support their English education.

Escuela Villa de las Ninas, located in the state of Chalco, was founded by the Korean Catholic congregation called the Sisters of Mary in 1991, with the aim of funding the education of female students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

Currently, the school is housing some 3,300 students in its dormitories.

The donation ceremony was held at the headquarters of Banco KEB Hana Mexico, Hana's Mexican branch, on Thursday, with officials including Hana Group’s Vice Chairman Lee Eun-hyung, the school's headmaster and some 15 students in attendance.

Prior to the ceremony, Hana Mexico had surveyed the school to identify the educational supplies high in demand. Based on the survey, various educational materials including 300 English dictionaries were handed out during the ceremony.

“With more global firms entering Mexico, English proficiency has become increasingly important for our students to secure a competitive edge in the international market. This donation will be of great help in supporting the English education of our students," the school's headmaster said in a statement.

“We hope that students of Villa de las Ninas Chalco can continue to pursue their dreams without losing hope," Hana Group’s Vice Chairman Lee said in the statement.

"Going forward, we will continue our (environmental, social and governance) campaigns in collaboration with local communities across the world."

Hana Financial Group has been actively engaging in various ESG activities across the world, under its global mission to nurture future talent and contribute to local communities.

In several Southeast Asian countries including Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines, the group has been awarding scholarships every year for outstanding students from low-income families.

In Indonesia, it has provided college scholarships for some 1,000 students since its venture into the country 33 years ago.

Additionally, the group donated a total of $300,000 in emergency relief funds for refugees in Turkey following a massive earthquake in the country in February.