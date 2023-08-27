Over 1.2m young people without jobs after graduation: data

Most Popular
-
1
Absentee mother’s claims for son's life insurance money sparks renewed calls for ‘Goo Hara law’
-
2
Second-stage rocket flight unsuccessful, contrary to NK's claims: Seoul
-
3
4 men found dead at bed and breakfast facility in Bundang
-
4
Students released from custody after attempting to enter Japanese Embassy
-
5
How will China's lifting of group travel ban affect Korea's GDP?
-
6
US calls for UNSC action against N. Korean satellite launch, says China, Russia's opposition is 'troubling'
-
7
S. Korea says Fukushima water release carried out as planned
-
8
45 winners get prize for Korea Herald English Speech Contest
-
9
President Yoon appoints chief of broadcasting watchdog
-
10
Illegal whaling bust nabs 55 individuals responsible for killing 17 whales
Over 1.2m young people without jobs after graduation: dataBy Yonhap
Published : 2023-08-27 11:31:40
More than 1.26 million young people remained unemployed after completing their studies, and it took more than 10 months for youths to get their first job after graduation on average, data showed Sunday.
Of the 8.42 million people aged 15-29, 4.52 million had graduated from middle school, high school or college as of May, and 1.26 million of them did not have a job, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
Some 52.86 percent of the unemployed youths were college graduates, and about 1 percent, or about 12,000 people, had master's or doctorate degrees, the data showed.
More than 36 percent of the unemployed young people said they were studying to land a job, while 25.4 percent said they weren't making any efforts to find employment, the agency said.
On average, it took 10.4 months for young people to be employed after graduation, and 15.3 percent, or 591,000 people, said they spent more than two years after graduation preparing for a job, the agency said.
In July, South Korea's jobless rate came to a record low level of 2.7 percent, and the number of employed people rose more than 200,000 on-year to 28.68 million.
But jobs for people in their 20s and 40s marked an on-year drop, while jobs for those in their 50s and older grew sharply, the government data showed. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
N. Korea allows citizens abroad to return home amid signs of easing COVID-19 restrictions
-
S. Korea's inflation to rise over 3% again on high oil prices
-
4 men found dead at bed and breakfast facility in Bundang