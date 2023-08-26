4 men found dead at bed and breakfast facility in Bundang

Most Popular
4 men found dead at bed and breakfast facility in BundangBy Yonhap
Published : 2023-08-26 16:04:22
SEONGNAM (Yonhap) -- Four men were found dead Saturday at a bed and breakfast facility in Bundang, south of Seoul, sending police to investigate the cause of the deaths.
Police received a report from the operator of the lodging service around noon that "four men were left dead in the same room."
The four in their 30s and 40s reportedly arrived at the lodging establishment the previous evening. Police said no signs of foul play have been found in connection with the deaths so far, adding an investigation will be launched as to how they were related to each other and the exact circumstances of the deaths.
