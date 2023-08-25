DKB hopes to reach global audiences with English single 'All yours'

K-pop boy band DKB hopes to expand its reach beyond Korea's borders with the help of its latest English-language single, according to Brave Entertainment.

DKB released its sixth mini album repackage, “We Love You,” on Aug. 14 which is led by two title tracks, “All yours” and “Told You.”

The single, “All yours,” which garnered love from many foreign fans, is the group’s first song released completely in English.

“We wanted to give back the love and support our global fans have given us, as many of our songs made it onto foreign music charts. It is a good song to listen to when you are going for a walk or trying to get a good sleep, as it is written with sweet words and composed as an easy listening song,” said Harry June of DKB in a press release.

“The concept of this album is like no other so we want to be recognized as a group that can do any music genre. We hope to get closer to our global fans through this English single,” said Heechan of DKB.

DKB consists of nine members and debuted in early 2020.

They held successful tours, “DKB Meet & Live US Tour” and “DKB Meet & Live Grand America Tour,” in the US, Canada and Latin America last year.