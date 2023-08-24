[Around the hotels] Promotions and packages

Westin Josun Seoul showcases ‘Local Delights’

Westin Josun Seoul showcases its "Local Delights" package for the autumn season.

The package offers one night's stay along with handmade traditional desserts. The Autumn Road Book, a guidebook that introduces sightseeing attractions in Seoul, will also be provided.

The promotion runs through Nov. 30, with prices starting from 340,000 won.

For enquiries, call (02) 317-0404.

Grand Josun Jeju offers ‘Autumn Voyage’

Grand Josun Jeju has launched its “Autumn Voyage” package, available through Nov. 30.

The package offers a one-night stay with breakfast for two at the hotel’s buffet restaurant Aria.

A bottle of wine and a cheese platter are included in the package, available at the hotel’s lounge bar between 6 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Package prices start from 360,000 won. For reservations, call 1811-0511.

Parnas Hotel Jeju launches ‘Healing Tracking Package’

Parnas Hotel Jeju presents the “Healing Tracking Package” promotion for the fall season.

The package offers a travel book, a disposable camera, two foldable cushions and two bottles of fruit juice along with one night’s stay.

Package prices start at 338,000 won, exclusively available from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31.

Get a 10 percent discount by making reservations online via the hotel’s official website. For more information, call (064) 801-5555

Andaz Seoul Gangnam hosts bartending event

Andaz Seoul Gangnam is hosting a bartending event through Sept. 28 in collaboration with Bar Jangsaeng.

During the event, Bar Jangsaeng's experienced bartenders will showcase diverse recipes of alcoholic beverages, using whiskeys from around the globe.

On Sept. 1 and 15, the bartenders will also hold cocktail-making classes at the hotel’s lounge bar Bites and Wine.

For more enquiries, call (02) 2193-1191.

Haevichi Hotel & Resort Jeju launches ‘Fill My Autumn’

Haevichi Hotel & Resort Jeju presents the “Fill My Autumn” package for the autumn season.

The package covers one night’s stay and brunch for two at the hotel’s buffet restaurant.

A guided trekking tour on Jeju Island is also included in the package.

The package is available from Sept. 1 to Nov. 30, with prices starting at 350,000 won. For reservations, call (064) 780-8000.