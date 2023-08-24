SBS Premium collects K-pop data through interactive content

SBS Premium, a website that explores major current events through expert and data-based news insights, released the second installation of its interactive “K-POP Spelling Quiz” in late July.

The interactive quiz asks users to choose the correct Korean spelling of the lyrics of a song that participants listen to for 15 seconds.

Participants then get a score ranging from zero to 100 and a “wrong answer note” to improve Korean spelling skills.

The “K-POP Spelling Quiz” not only includes recent singles of fourth generation K-pop groups such as NewJeans, but also songs from the 1990s and early 2000s, including hits by H.O.T., NRG, god and BoA.

SBS Premium aims to collect K-pop-related data through this interactive quiz to find out what the most common spelling mistakes observed in K-pop are and share the results with the public.

The quiz is available on interactive.sbs.co.kr/kpop/?utm_source=sbspremium&ref=mainbnr.