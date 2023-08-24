SBS Premium collects K-pop data through interactive content

Most Popular
-
1
Seoul says no scientific problems with Fukushima release plan
-
2
Korea plans to revive police conscription to fight crime
-
3
As violent crimes surge, Korea mulls life sentences without parole
-
4
NK's 2nd satellite launch attempt fails, plans another in Oct.
-
5
Korea’s fisheries worried about consumer fears
-
6
Korea to downgrade COVID-19 to flu level
-
7
[Kim Seong-kon] How can South Korea become a big country?
-
8
Schools to run response team to handle parents' complaints
-
9
[Herald Interview] Kim So-hyang has no room for regrets
-
10
Is plogging a promising solution to the waste problem?
SBS Premium collects K-pop data through interactive contentBy Hong Yoo
Published : 2023-08-24 15:09:51
SBS Premium, a website that explores major current events through expert and data-based news insights, released the second installation of its interactive “K-POP Spelling Quiz” in late July.
The interactive quiz asks users to choose the correct Korean spelling of the lyrics of a song that participants listen to for 15 seconds.
Participants then get a score ranging from zero to 100 and a “wrong answer note” to improve Korean spelling skills.
The “K-POP Spelling Quiz” not only includes recent singles of fourth generation K-pop groups such as NewJeans, but also songs from the 1990s and early 2000s, including hits by H.O.T., NRG, god and BoA.
SBS Premium aims to collect K-pop-related data through this interactive quiz to find out what the most common spelling mistakes observed in K-pop are and share the results with the public.
The quiz is available on interactive.sbs.co.kr/kpop/?utm_source=sbspremium&ref=mainbnr.
More from Headlines
-
PM urges transparency as Japan releases radioactive water
-
Naver's HyperClova X AI unrivaled in Hangeul
-
NK's 2nd satellite launch attempt fails, plans another in Oct.