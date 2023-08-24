Yerin gains new insight working as solo artist

Yerin returned with her second solo mini album “Ready, Set, LOVE” on Wednesday ready to take the listeners back to the ’80s.

The new album carries four singles led by the title track “Bambambam” which is a combination of city pop and synth-wave disco.

“I wanted to work with a concept and musical genres that I’ve never tried before, so I came up with the retro concept for this album. The title track has an addictive melody. I’m sure the song will keep playing in your mind when you go home now that you’ve heard it,” said Yerin during a press conference held in Seoul to introduce her new album.

She also tried to depict the lyrics of the song in the choreography to make it easy for people to dance along.

“I named the highlight dance move of the title track “You and Me” as it involves writing out the word ‘you’ and ‘me’ with your fingers. I think the easy and catchy choreography will make the song even more popular,” said Yerin after performing the title track for the first time on stage during the press conference.

Other tracks in the album include “The Dance,” which takes listeners back to the ’80s with its electronic funk vibe.

“This song reminds me of a cool summer night on a rooftop. It’s a funky song that expresses the desire to find freedom,” said Yerin.

For this comeback, Yerin worked on giving variations to her vocal style to show a different side of herself as a solo artist.

“I think my first solo album shows the Yerin from my group GFriend that people are familiar with. But in this album, I wanted to show that I can sing in different ways, so I tried to make different voices in one song. I hope the public realizes that I am developing as a solo artist,” Yerin said.

Yerin made her debut back in 2015 as a member of the K-pop girl group GFriend.

“Working alone, I am figuring out my vocal strengths and weaknesses. But there is a lot of pressure when working as a solo artist, and sometimes I miss my members. We continue to have a good relationship and hope to someday make a comeback as GFriend,” Yerin said.