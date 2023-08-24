Beware of snakes in September, emergency services warn

Emergency services are urging caution against snakebites as September, the peak month for such incidents, approaches.

According to the South Gyeongsang Province Fire Department, a total of 2,372 snakes were captured in the province over the last three years, with nearly 500 caught in September alone.

The fire department explained that there is an increase in outdoor activities such as hiking in September due to cooler weather. During this time, snakes also display heightened aggression as they are actively seeking food in preparation for winter brumation.

Snakes are ectothermic, and so they tend to be found in sunny spots or on warm rocks. When engaging in outdoor activities in snake-prone areas, it's recommended to wear long sleeves, pants, thick shoes and use walking sticks. It is best to avoid strong scents and perfumes, which can attract snakes.

Officials from the South Gyeongsang Province Fire Department ask the public to report any snake sightings at once to 119 and warn against attempting to remove or capture it.