Pocari Sweat launches 2nd 'Beat the Heat Campaign'

Dong-A Otsuka, South Korea’s leading beverage maker, on Thursday revealed its second annual “Beat the Heat Campaign” video in collaboration with the Ministry of the Interior and Safety.

Following the first campaign held last year, the company is striving to raise awareness on safety and health measures that must be taken during heat waves.

With the message “Do not face the heat,” this year’s video puts importance on staying hydrated and getting enough shade and rest to prevent heat-related accidents and illnesses.

Aiming to emphasize the importance of hydration during the hot summer, Dong-A Otsuka has promoted multiple health-related campaigns for six years. The firm has provided Pocari Sweat to those vulnerable to heat waves, including the aged, outdoor workers and residents of disadvantaged areas.

In 2020, it also became the first private company to ink a partnership with the Ministry of the Interior and Safety and the Korean Red Cross for summer health campaigns.

Pocari Sweat, Dong-A Otsuka’s ion supply drink, is advertised as the key to hydration in the government’s campaigns. Containing sodium, magnesium and calcium, Pocari Sweat boasts that it efficiently absorbs into the body and replenishes fluids quicker than a bottle of water.

Dehydration, especially amid scorching weather, if untreated may cause heat exhaustion, brain damage and even death.