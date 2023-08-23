Seosamneung Royal Tombs to fully open to public in September

An aerial view of Seosamneung's Hyoreung, the resting place of King Injong and Queen Inseong, in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province (CHA)

Hyoreung of the Seosamneung Royal Tombs in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, will soon welcome the public for the first time, as announced by the Cultural Heritage Administration's Royal Palaces and Tombs Center, Wednesday. The opening marks an end to restricted access that has been in place.

Following the UNESCO World Heritage Site designation of the Royal Tombs of the Joseon era in 2009, the CHA has consistently worked to maintain and preserve the royal tombs.

With the Seosamneung's full opening, all 40 Joseon royal tombs in South Korea will now be accessible to the public.

The Seosamneung Royal Tombs, recognized as Historic Site No. 200, occupy 224,254 square meters and comprise three distinct burial grounds: Hyoreung, Huireung and Yereung.

Hyoreung is the resting place of Joseon's 12th ruler, King Injong (1515-1545) and his consort Queen Inseong (1514-1578), while Yereung is the final resting place of Joseon's 25th ruler King Cheoljong (1831-1864) and his consort Queen Cheorin (1837-1878), both placed side by side. The complex also includes the three tombs of crown princes and crown princesses — Sogyeongwon, Uiryeongwon and Hyochangwon.