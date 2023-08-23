Controversy brews over Seoul's Fukushima water safety video

Screenshot from a video titled "Telling the Truth of Fukushima Contaminated Water by Top Experts in Korea" on the South Korean government YouTube channel Screenshot from a video titled "Telling the Truth of Fukushima Contaminated Water by Top Experts in Korea" on the South Korean government YouTube channel

A South Korean government-sponsored video asserting the safety of the Fukushima contaminated water discharge came under fire, with opposition figures and political analysts questioning the motive behind the video production. On July 7, a video lasting 4 minutes and 25 seconds titled "Telling the Truth of Fukushima Contaminated Water by Top Experts in Korea" was uploaded on the government’s official YouTube channel. It turned out that the video was produced at a cost of 38 million won ($28,000) on the presidential office's budget, according to the local newspaper Hankyoreh on Tuesday, citing Rep. Wi Seong-gon of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea. Wi received the details from the Office for Government Policy Coordination. The video featured Jeong Yong-hoon, a professor of nuclear and quantum engineering department at Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, one of the nation's most prestigious universities. "People do not have to worry at all about whether there will be a health problem (with the discharge)," Jeong said in the video. Kang Do-hyung, head of the Korea Institute of Ocean Science and Technology, also appeared in the video, saying that Fukushima and South Korea are about 20,000 kilometers apart in oceanographic terms, and that it takes four to five years for the water to reach South Korea.

Members of civic groups hold a press conference in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, criticizing President Yoon Suk Yeol for "siding with" Japan's plan to release the wastewater from the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the sea, on Wednesday. Yonhap Members of civic groups hold a press conference in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, criticizing President Yoon Suk Yeol for "siding with" Japan's plan to release the wastewater from the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the sea, on Wednesday. Yonhap