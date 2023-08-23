Schools to launch response team to handle parents' complaints

A team that responds and handles school complaints led by school principals will be piloted starting next semester, the Ministry of Education said during a policy briefing Wednesday.

The new policy was released as a part of the teachers’ demands to increase school principals’ accountability in protecting teachers’ rights.

To improve the complaint response system, complaints filed by parents will be dealt with on an institutional basis rather than by individual teachers. The Ministry of Education stated that the response team will run under the responsibility of school principals and will consist of five people, including the school’s vice principal, administrative officers and public education personnel.

For less complicated complaints, the response team will deal with them on their own -- but complaints that require a teacher’s cooperation will be passed onto teachers. For more complicated matters that have a risk of violating teachers’ rights, complaints will be sent directly to the school principal.

As for complaints that cannot be independently handled by the school, a separate complaint response team will be established by the Provincial Office of Education. All schools and the Provincial Office of Education will pilot their own complaint response team, which will be officially established next year.

The Ministry of Education further stated that they will develop a chatbot system based on artificial intelligence to respond to basic or repetitive complaints and to complaints made overnight or during the weekend.

With these new measures, teachers have a right to not respond to complaints or requests made through their personal phone numbers. The Ministry of Education also expressed its hopes to create a healthy communication channel between school representatives and parents through the newly established response team.

Previously, teachers faced the risk of being reported for child abuse due to students’ rights being heavily emphasized over the rights of teachers, which made it difficult for teachers to discipline students without facing backlash from parents, including legal charges of child abuse.

The Ministry of Education also announced that they will support the amendment of the law to distinguish proper discipline from child abuse and to make it obligatory for investigators to listen to the school board before investigating the teacher.

Additionally, students who infringe on a teacher's authority will immediately be separated from the teacher before disciplinary measures are introduced. If the student doesn’t abide by disciplinary measures, the student will face suspension and a note will be made on their school record.

Teachers will additionally be protected from parents interfering in their educational activities. Parents filing complaints or making requests on behalf of their children will be seen as infringing on the authority of the teacher and will be required to submit a written apology, sign a pledge to prevent it from happening again and listen to a special lecture. Those who do not abide will be charged a fine.

“I feel a great deal of responsibility that teachers had to face such difficult situations and challenges on their own,” said Deputy Prime Minister and Education Minister Lee Ju-ho. “The Ministry of Education will declare this year as a year to ‘restore education authority’ and will focus on creating an educational community that respects all students, parents and teachers.”