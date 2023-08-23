[Photo News] Greetings

Most Popular
-
1
Seoul says no scientific problems with Fukushima release plan
-
2
Yoon says NK provocations will only strengthen trilateral partnership
-
3
Nationwide civil defense drill to take place Wednesday
-
4
As violent crimes surge, Korea mulls life sentences without parole
-
5
[KH Explains] Did social upheaval fuel the superconductor hype?
-
6
[Graphic News] Hyundai, Kia’s US market share stays above 10% in H1
-
7
[Reading Korea Through Books] K-dramas and movies through Japanese eyes
-
8
Korea’s fisheries worried about consumer fears
-
9
Korea plans to revive police conscription to fight crime
-
10
N.Korea plans satellite launch amid S. Korea-US military drills
[Photo News] GreetingsBy Korea Herald
Published : 2023-08-23 15:52:29
LS Group Chairman Koo Ja-yeol (right), who doubles as chairperson of the Korea International Trade Association, and Poongsang Group Chairman Ryu Jin, the new chairperson of the Federation of Korean Industries, shake hands after their first official meeting as the heads of the nation’s top business groups at the Trade Tower in Seoul, Wednesday. During the meeting, the two leaders exchanged opinions on the role of their organizations in creating social value, national agenda items and ways to strengthen cooperation. (KITA)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
Korea plans to revive police conscription to fight crime
-
China's property woes will have minimal impact on Korea: FSC
-
Schools to launch response team to handle parents' complaints