Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Seoul says no scientific problems with Fukushima release plan

    Seoul says no scientific problems with Fukushima release plan
  2. 2

    Yoon says NK provocations will only strengthen trilateral partnership

    Yoon says NK provocations will only strengthen trilateral partnership
  3. 3

    Nationwide civil defense drill to take place Wednesday

    Nationwide civil defense drill to take place Wednesday
  4. 4

    As violent crimes surge, Korea mulls life sentences without parole

    As violent crimes surge, Korea mulls life sentences without parole
  5. 5

    [KH Explains] Did social upheaval fuel the superconductor hype?

    [KH Explains] Did social upheaval fuel the superconductor hype?
  6. 6

    [Graphic News] Hyundai, Kia’s US market share stays above 10% in H1

    [Graphic News] Hyundai, Kia’s US market share stays above 10% in H1
  7. 7

    [Reading Korea Through Books] K-dramas and movies through Japanese eyes

    [Reading Korea Through Books] K-dramas and movies through Japanese eyes
  8. 8

    Korea’s fisheries worried about consumer fears

    Korea’s fisheries worried about consumer fears
  9. 9

    Korea plans to revive police conscription to fight crime

    Korea plans to revive police conscription to fight crime
  10. 10

    N.Korea plans satellite launch amid S. Korea-US military drills

    N.Korea plans satellite launch amid S. Korea-US military drills
피터빈트

[Photo News] Greetings

By Korea Herald

Published : 2023-08-23 15:52:29

    • Link copied

LS Group Chairman Koo Ja-yeol (right), who doubles as chairperson of the Korea International Trade Association, and Poongsang Group Chairman Ryu Jin, the new chairperson of the Federation of Korean Industries, shake hands after their first official meeting as the heads of the nation’s top business groups at the Trade Tower in Seoul, Wednesday. During the meeting, the two leaders exchanged opinions on the role of their organizations in creating social value, national agenda items and ways to strengthen cooperation. (KITA)

More from Headlines