[Photo News] Greetings

LS Group Chairman Koo Ja-yeol (right), who doubles as chairperson of the Korea International Trade Association, and Poongsang Group Chairman Ryu Jin, the new chairperson of the Federation of Korean Industries, shake hands after their first official meeting as the heads of the nation’s top business groups at the Trade Tower in Seoul, Wednesday. During the meeting, the two leaders exchanged opinions on the role of their organizations in creating social value, national agenda items and ways to strengthen cooperation. (KITA)