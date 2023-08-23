LG's portable TV to debut in US, Europe

LG Electronics's latest portable TV called StanbyMe Go, which debuted in Korea this June, is housed in a suitcase, allowing users to bring it anywhere. It awaits an official launch in North America and Europe this year. (LG Electronics)

LG Electronics said Wednesday that its latest portable TV, called LG StandbyMe Go, will be officially launched in North America and across Europe later this month.

The TV, housed in a suitcase with a built-in battery and speakers, allows users to bring a quality entertainment experience wherever they go without compromising convenience or quality. The product quickly sold out shortly after its debut at home in June.

The portable touchscreen is user-friendly, requiring no separate assembly or installation process, while simply opening and closing the case turns the screen on and off. A 27-inch light-emitting diode touchscreen is attached to a stand within a sleek case and can be rotated, raised, and lowered while in landscape and portrait orientations and table mode.

LG said the new portable TV is expected to appeal to global customers amid renewed interest in camping and international travel as the COVID-19 pandemic nears an endemic phase.

LG added it plans to showcase the StandbyMe Go and its variants, including a rollable one, during the upcoming IFA trade show set to be held in Berlin on Sept. 1-5.

"We are committed to delivering first, unique and new customer experience by constantly revolutionizing our lifestyle screen,” stated Lee Min, managing director of LG Electronics’ customer experience center at the home entertainment division.

“Differentiated customer experience offered by LG TVs will be a satisfying choice for those who constantly pursue new experiences,” Lee added.