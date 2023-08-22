Woman who profited W3m from selling newborn to face trial

Prosecutors have arrested and indicted a woman on charges of selling a newborn baby, officials said Tuesday.

A woman in her 20s made a profit by selling the newborn baby of an unmarried woman for 3 million won ($2,239) after buying the baby for 980,000 won in 2019.

The suspect read an online post by an expecting mother who was asking for an advice of what to do with her unborn child, saying she got pregnant with her boyfriend and they were not married. She added that she didn't think she could raise the baby due to financial difficulties.

The suspect contacted the pregnant woman and lied to her that she was unable to have a child because her husband is infertile and that she wanted to raise the baby, according to officials.

The suspect visited a hospital in Incheon on Aug. 24, 2019, when the pregnant woman gave birth, paid the medical bill of 980,000 won, and took the newborn infant. The suspect then sold the newborn to another woman in her 50s at a cafe for 3 million won on the same day at around 11:30 a.m.

The woman in her 50s attempted to register the newborn as her child but eventually left the baby in a baby box when the situation became complicated. The newborn was adopted by another parent, according to the prosecution.

The Incheon District Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday that it has charged the suspect for illegally trading children subject for up to 10 years in jail. The prosecution also handed the unmarried woman -- the birth mother of the newborn -- and the woman in her 50s to trial on the same charge.