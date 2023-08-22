[Photo News] Lamborghini back in Korea

Most Popular
-
1
Korean Air to measure passengers’ weights for better safety, efficiency
-
2
Trilateral summit opens new chapter in security, economic partnership
-
3
New class policy leaves teachers open to child abuse accusations: experts
-
4
Govt. to standardize ways of handling foreigners' names, DOB
-
5
Yeouido to go English-friendly to attract investment
-
6
Korea’s economic recovery falters as China's deflation looms
-
7
Yoon says NK provocations will only strengthen trilateral partnership
-
8
Police to decide whether to disclose identity of rape and murder suspect Wednesday
-
9
Big 4 chaebol groups seek to rebuild FKI
-
10
N. Korea intends to launch satellite between Aug. 24 and 31: Kyodo
[Photo News] Lamborghini back in KoreaBy Korea Herald
Published : 2023-08-22 14:16:07
The Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia returns to the Inje Speedium in Gangwon Province for the first time in three years. The Korean circuit hosted the fourth round of the racing tournament from Friday to Monday. Korean drivers Lee Chang-woo and Kwon Hyung-jin, representing SQDA-GRIT Motorsport, maintained the top spot in the season standings after winning the first race in the amateur class and finishing second in the same class's second race. Having completed four races, in Malaysia, Australia, Japan and Korea, since May, the race series will conclude with two more rounds in China and Italy in September and November, respectively. (Automobili Lamborghini)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
N. Korea intends to launch satellite between Aug. 24 and 31: Kyodo
-
Yoon says NK provocations will only strengthen trilateral partnership
-
S. Korea explained to China results of trilateral summit through diplomatic channels: Seoul FM