[Photo News] Lamborghini back in Korea

The Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia returns to the Inje Speedium in Gangwon Province for the first time in three years. The Korean circuit hosted the fourth round of the racing tournament from Friday to Monday. Korean drivers Lee Chang-woo and Kwon Hyung-jin, representing SQDA-GRIT Motorsport, maintained the top spot in the season standings after winning the first race in the amateur class and finishing second in the same class's second race. Having completed four races, in Malaysia, Australia, Japan and Korea, since May, the race series will conclude with two more rounds in China and Italy in September and November, respectively. (Automobili Lamborghini)