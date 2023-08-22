Suspect in credit union robbery escaped to Vietnam: police

This photo shows the suspect in the red circle in a credit union heist in the central city of Daejeon on Aug. 18, riding a motorcycle before the crime. (Yonhap)

The suspect in a credit union heist in Daejeon last week was confirmed to have fled to Vietnam, police said Tuesday.

The man is suspected of robbing a credit union in the central city Friday, threatening employees with a weapon. He made off with 39 million won ($29,115).

The Daejeon Police Agency confirmed that the man departed for Vietnam on Sunday and requested cooperation from Interpol to apprehend him.

Police requested search and seizure warrants to investigate his residence and related locations.

According to the police, the man entered the credit union at noon discharging a fire extinguisher and threatening the staff with a pre-prepared weapon.

After robbing 39 million won in cash, he escaped on a stolen motorcycle.

On Saturday, the police located two motorcycles and identified a passenger vehicle, all of which he used for the robbery and escape.

It was discovered that he had traversed various roads within the city for two days after the crime in an attempt to elude police pursuit. (Yonhap)