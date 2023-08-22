Suspect in credit union robbery escaped to Vietnam: police

Most Popular
-
1
Korean Air to measure passengers’ weights for better safety, efficiency
-
2
Trilateral summit opens new chapter in security, economic partnership
-
3
New class policy leaves teachers open to child abuse accusations: experts
-
4
Govt. to standardize ways of handling foreigners' names, DOB
-
5
Yeouido to go English-friendly to attract investment
-
6
Korea’s economic recovery falters as China's deflation looms
-
7
Yoon says NK provocations will only strengthen trilateral partnership
-
8
Police to decide whether to disclose identity of rape and murder suspect Wednesday
-
9
Big 4 chaebol groups seek to rebuild FKI
-
10
N. Korea intends to launch satellite between Aug. 24 and 31: Kyodo
Suspect in credit union robbery escaped to Vietnam: policeBy Yonhap
Published : 2023-08-22 13:25:57
The suspect in a credit union heist in Daejeon last week was confirmed to have fled to Vietnam, police said Tuesday.
The man is suspected of robbing a credit union in the central city Friday, threatening employees with a weapon. He made off with 39 million won ($29,115).
The Daejeon Police Agency confirmed that the man departed for Vietnam on Sunday and requested cooperation from Interpol to apprehend him.
Police requested search and seizure warrants to investigate his residence and related locations.
According to the police, the man entered the credit union at noon discharging a fire extinguisher and threatening the staff with a pre-prepared weapon.
After robbing 39 million won in cash, he escaped on a stolen motorcycle.
On Saturday, the police located two motorcycles and identified a passenger vehicle, all of which he used for the robbery and escape.
It was discovered that he had traversed various roads within the city for two days after the crime in an attempt to elude police pursuit. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
N. Korea intends to launch satellite between Aug. 24 and 31: Kyodo
-
Yoon says NK provocations will only strengthen trilateral partnership
-
S. Korea explained to China results of trilateral summit through diplomatic channels: Seoul FM