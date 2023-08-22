Yoon names new Supreme Court chief justice

Most Popular
Yoon names new Supreme Court chief justiceBy Yonhap
Published : 2023-08-22 11:30:56
President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday nominated Lee Gyun-ryong, a judge at the Seoul High Court, as the new Supreme Court chief justice, his office said.
The nomination comes as current Chief Justice Kim Meong-su's term is set to end Sept. 24.
Lee is a graduate of the Seoul National University School of Law and has served as a judge at various courts, including the Seoul Central District Court and the Gwangju High Court.
His appointment is subject to a parliamentary confirmation hearing, followed by a vote during a plenary session.
Yoon is also expected to name a new industry minister later in the day.
Bang Moon-kyu, minister of government policy coordination, has reportedly been picked to replace current Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Lee Chang-yang.
First Vice Finance Minister Bang Ki-sun will reportedly be named the new policy coordination minister. (Yonhap)
