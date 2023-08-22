Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Korean Air to measure passengers’ weights for better safety, efficiency

    Korean Air to measure passengers’ weights for better safety, efficiency
  2. 2

    Trilateral summit opens new chapter in security, economic partnership

    Trilateral summit opens new chapter in security, economic partnership
  3. 3

    New class policy leaves teachers open to child abuse accusations: experts

    New class policy leaves teachers open to child abuse accusations: experts
  4. 4

    Govt. to standardize ways of handling foreigners' names, DOB

    Govt. to standardize ways of handling foreigners' names, DOB
  5. 5

    Yeouido to go English-friendly to attract investment

    Yeouido to go English-friendly to attract investment
  6. 6

    Korea’s economic recovery falters as China's deflation looms

    Korea’s economic recovery falters as China's deflation looms
  7. 7

    Yoon says NK provocations will only strengthen trilateral partnership

    Yoon says NK provocations will only strengthen trilateral partnership
  8. 8

    Police to decide whether to disclose identity of rape and murder suspect Wednesday

    Police to decide whether to disclose identity of rape and murder suspect Wednesday
  9. 9

    Big 4 chaebol groups seek to rebuild FKI

    Big 4 chaebol groups seek to rebuild FKI
  10. 10

    N. Korea intends to launch satellite between Aug. 24 and 31: Kyodo

    N. Korea intends to launch satellite between Aug. 24 and 31: Kyodo
소아쌤

Yoon names new Supreme Court chief justice

By Yonhap

Published : 2023-08-22 11:30:56

    • Link copied

This photo shows Supreme Court Chief Justice nominee Lee Gyun-ryong. (Presidential office) This photo shows Supreme Court Chief Justice nominee Lee Gyun-ryong. (Presidential office)

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday nominated Lee Gyun-ryong, a judge at the Seoul High Court, as the new Supreme Court chief justice, his office said.

The nomination comes as current Chief Justice Kim Meong-su's term is set to end Sept. 24.

Lee is a graduate of the Seoul National University School of Law and has served as a judge at various courts, including the Seoul Central District Court and the Gwangju High Court.

His appointment is subject to a parliamentary confirmation hearing, followed by a vote during a plenary session.

Yoon is also expected to name a new industry minister later in the day.

Bang Moon-kyu, minister of government policy coordination, has reportedly been picked to replace current Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Lee Chang-yang.

First Vice Finance Minister Bang Ki-sun will reportedly be named the new policy coordination minister. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines