N. Korea's Kim scolds premier over 'irresponsible' attitude while inspecting flooded area

This photo on Tuesday, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (second from right) inspecting a flooded area in South Pyongan Province the previous day. (KCNA)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un scolded the country's premier over his "irresponsible" attitude in preventing damage from heavy rains as Kim inspected a flooded area, the North's state media reported Tuesday.

Kim also criticized the cabinet of Premier Kim Tok-hun for bungling economic plans, saying that administrative and economic rules have become "severely disorderly," according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency.

Kim made the remarks during an on-site inspection of a reclaimed area in South Pyongan Province the previous day, where restoration efforts are underway after levees were destroyed by sea water due to a poor drainage system, the KCNA reported.

Kim's sharp-worded comments fueled speculation that he may replace the premier, who was appointed to the post in 2020.

The premier was not among the officials who accompanied Kim on the latest on-site inspection, according to the KCNA.

Kim said the premier's attitude in handling issues and "distorted" point of view are to blame for the irresponsibility of officials at a time when thorough measures to prevent crop damage were being emphasized across the country.

"I cannot but express regret over his thinking and action that is unfitting for a premier who leads the country's economic command and is responsible for the people's lives," Kim was quoted as saying by the KCNA. "There is a need to clearly review the premier's irresponsible attitude and perspective of idea."

Kim also instructed officials to track down and strictly punish those who are politically and intellectually immature and are not diligent in carrying out their duties, stressing they won't be forgiven, according to the KCNA.

The acerbic remarks by the North's leader come as the country is grappling with economic difficulties and a chronic food shortage, worsened under prolonged global sanctions and a rigid border lockdown that was aimed at fending off COVID-19. (Yonhap)