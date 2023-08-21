Emergency services advise avoiding dark colors and strong scents as bee, wasp incidents rise

Avoid wearing dark clothing and using strong scents, the local emergency service authorities advise, as casualties from bee and wasp attacks continue to rise.

According to local authorities, 11 people died and more than 6,400 people were injured in bee and wasp attacks last year alone. According to the Fire Department, the highest number of bee attacks causing human casualties occur in August, with the three-year average death toll standing at 9.7. Most recently, a man in his 70s died after being stung by wasps despite being airlifted by a fire service helicopter on Sunday.

So far this year, there were three fatalities from bee and wasp attacks, prompting the Fire Department to issue a warning last month.

According to the fire service, bees and wasps show greater aggression toward dark-colored clothing and strong perfume scents. Thus, light-colored clothing and a wide-brimmed hat should be worn when engaging in outdoor activities. The level of aggression varies depending on the color of clothing, with black being the most provocative to stinging insects.

Stinging insects perceive black as a potential predator, like a bear. As bees cannot recognize red, the color should also be avoided since red may be considered similar to black.

Perfumes and cosmetics with strong odors can also provoke bees and wasps. Bees have a keen sense of smell, and an unfamiliar smell can increase their aggressiveness.

If stung by a bee or a wasp, quickly remove the stinger, disinfect the stung area or wash it with clean water and apply an ice pack to reduce pain.

Meanwhile, in cases of allergic reactions, immediately seek medical assistance.