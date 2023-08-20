Samyang releases new spicy ramen brand Meptaeng

Most Popular
Yoon, Biden, Kishida commit to immediately consult in event of common threat
[Weekender] 'Old money' rises as the new black in fashion
S. Korea, US set to launch joint military drills this week amid N. Korean threats
Arrest warrant under review for assault, rape suspect in Seoul
Trilateral summit opens new chapter in security, economic partnership
S. Korea-US-Japan summit outcomes herald deeper, consistent security cooperation against N. Korean, other challenges: analysts
Korean Air to measure passengers' weights for better safety, efficiency
US, Japan, Korea leaders meet to bolster mutual security over objections of Beijing
Yoon, Biden agree to closely cooperate to strengthen credibility of US extended deterrence
New class policy leaves teachers open to child abuse accusations: experts
Samyang releases new spicy ramen brand MeptaengBy Mun So-jeong
Published : 2023-08-20 16:46:24
South Korean food manufacturer Samyang Foods said Sunday it launched a new spicy ramen brand called Meptaeng to mimic the global success of its bestseller Buldak Spicy Chicken Ramen, the popular spicy ramen product.
Targeting consumers' distinctive craving for spicy noodles, the company said it has focused on introducing a diverse range of spiciness for its new noodle products.
The three flavors include black pepper beef, garlic clam and chili pepper green onion.
In order to help consumers choose their favorite flavor, Samyang said it offers more specific product descriptions with different levels of spiciness – tongue-burning spicy, refreshing spicy, clean spicy, pungent spicy and delicate spicy.
The black pepper beef flavor is described as having a tongue-burning, refreshing and delicate taste, making it “good for stress relief.”
The garlic clam flavor is characterized by a "pungent taste, boosted by seafood-based soup with garlic."
Samyang added it sought to emphasize "clean spiciness" by adding vegetable soup and chili peppers for the chili pepper green onion flavored Meptaeng.
The first two beef and seafood flavors have already hit the market, with the vegetable flavor set to be launched next month.
While the globally popular Buldak is leading the stir-fried noodle industry, Samyang said it aims to ramp up its competitiveness in the spicy ramen market with the new Meptaeng brand.
