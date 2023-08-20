Coway water purifier plant runs at 'full throttle' amid upbeat sales

South Korean home appliance maker Coway announced Friday that its ice-making water purifiers posted a 20 percent increase in sales in July compared to last year, amid unprecedented scorching weather.

The sales of ice water purifiers during this summer peak season, from May to July, soared almost 50 percent from the previous year, according to the company.

“To meet the increasing demand, our production line in Gongju, South Chungcheong Province, has been operated at full throttle since May,” a Coway official said.

Coway attributed the boost in demand to the severe heat wave that hit Korea this summer.

Convenience rising as a key priority for consumers has also led to the growth in popularity, the company explained.

Coway boasts a wide range of water purifier lineups, with varying sizes and functions. Its bestseller, Icon Ice Water Purifier, despite its compact size, can produce ice in 12 minutes, with a maximum daily output of 600 ice cubes.

Coway also launched a high-capacity ice water purifier, dubbed Prime AIS Max, for use in public facilities, with a daily output of 980 ice cubes. Its hygiene management system, featuring four-stage ultraviolet sterilization, cleans the ice tray, storage, and both water and ice faucets.

“The ice-making water purifier market is fast growing, with a surge in demand amid scorching weather. We will ramp up efforts to retain our leadership based on our competitive product lineup,” the official added.