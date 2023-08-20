Samsung SDI seeks global tech talent

Some 200 participants attended Samsung SDI's job fair in Korea on Friday, the firm said Sunday, as it seeks to secure top tech talent to continue its growth momentum.

In cooperation with local universities, the battery maker hosted the 2023 Tech & Career Forum at a Seoul hotel that was attended by professors, PhD students and its own top executives.

“It all comes down to people to materialize our business goal. Be the star that shapes Samsung SDI’s bright future,” Samsung SDI CEO Choi Yoon-ho said in his welcoming speech, citing the company’s vision of becoming a “global top-tier company by 2030.”

Executives in five business divisions -- automotive and energy storage system battery, small battery, electronic materials, research and development center, and global process/equipment development center -- gave presentations to students on the emerging tech trends in their respective fields.

The latest forum reflects Samsung SDI's ongoing efforts to secure outstanding talent as a way to boost domestic competitiveness in the rapidly shifting battery market.

Last year, the company held the forum twice in Seoul and New York, respectively, to attract top talent. The same year, the company signed a series of agreements on talent programs with several top Korean universities including Sungkyunkwan University and Ulsan National Institute of Science & Technology.

The company added that it aims to further expand its collaborations with academia to foster battery experts at home and abroad.

To expand its global talent network, Samsung SDI has planned to hold job fairs abroad, including Munich, Germany, in September and San Francisco, in October.