Manufacturers' sentiment in positive terrain for 5 months through Sept.By Yonhap
Published : 2023-08-20 11:10:14
South Korea's manufacturing confidence remained in positive territory for five consecutive months through September, a state think tank said Sunday, driven by an optimistic outlook for the chip industry.
The professional survey index for the manufacturing sector's business conditions came to 109 for September, compared to this month's 111, the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics & Trade (KIET) said.
A PSI reading above 100 means optimists outnumber pessimists. The latest survey of 158 experts in major industries was taken from Aug. 7-11.
By sector, the outlook for the chip industry came to 148 for September, rising from 140 estimated for this month.
Companies from the display, electronics, chemical and steel industries also painted a rosier outlook for September compared to this month, the KIET said.
The confidence for the electronics sector, however, came to 100 for September, down 24 points on-month, primarily influenced by diminished optimism in the smartphone and home appliances sectors. (Yonhap)
