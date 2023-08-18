Starbucks Korea opens 6th community store to support decendants of independence fighters

Starbucks Korea CEO Sohn Jeong-hyun speaks during a ceremony in Seoul on Friday, to open the coffeehouse chain's sixth community store, which aims to support the descendants of Korean independence fighters. (Yonhap)

Starbucks Korea said Friday that the company has launched its sixth community store nearby Dongnimmun Station in central Seoul, which will support descendants of Korea's independence activists.

Starbucks Korea has been raising funds from its community stores by collecting 300 won ($0.22) for every product the company sells at its various community stores and delivering financial support to local communities since 2014.

This sixth community store has been established near Dongnimmun Station and Independence Gate, also known as the Dongnimmun Arch, to match the new community store’s purpose, the company explained.

For the launch of this new community store, Starbucks Korea has signed a three-way partnership agreement with the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs and the Korea National Council on Social Welfare.

Starbucks Korea said the company will first give out a total of 300 million won in scholarships to descendants of independence fighters over the next three years. Funds raised from the branch will continue to be used to support the descendants afterwards, it added. Descendants can be verified through the Veterans Ministry.

Since 2015, the company has provided 766 million won to 383 descendants of independence fighters.

“Starbucks Korea has been providing scholarships to descendants of independence activists since 2015 in commemoration of those who dedicated themselves to the country, and the latest launch of the sixth community store is in line with that,” Starbucks Korea CEO Son Jung-hyun said.

After opening its first community store in Daehangno, Starbucks Korea has donated around 3 billion won to date.

“Starbucks Korea will continue to open community stores down the road to increase its support to local communities,” Son added.