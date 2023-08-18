Child overcomes rare heart disorder with successful surgery in Seoul

An Indonesian boy born with his heart outside the chest cavity has been successfully treated at a South Korean hospital.

Mikhael, a 7-year-old from Indonesia, was born with ectopia cordis, an extremely rare condition where the heart is located outside the chest cavity.

Most infants diagnosed with the condition do not survive beyond their first three days of life. Medical professionals in Indonesia initially predicted he would only live for two years.

Despite defying initial prognosis, Mikhael faced a lifetime in seclusion, as any contact to his visibly protruded heart might have been fatal. His family's financial constraints meant that the essential medical care he needed remained out of reach.

A turning point came when Global Sharing Love -- a Christian charity dedicated to supporting heart-disabled children in underdeveloped nations, reached out to Mikhael. With the help of the organization, Mikhael was connected to Yonsei Severance Hospital in Seoul, known for its global charity initiative since 2011.

On Thursday, officials from Severance Hospital announced that Mikhael had undergone a successful heart surgery and now anticipates a new chapter in his life. Mikhael is reported to be in good health and is recovering in the general pediatric ward.

This was the first time that such a surgery had been successfully performed on a child. That same day, a ceremony was held celebrating Mikhael's recovery, with the lead surgeons and his mother in attendance.

The journey to Mikhael's recovery was fraught with challenges. His heart deformity had led to serious complications in other organs, requiring a comprehensive heart reconstruction.

“At first we were not sure whether he (Mikhael) would make it because he had been left untreated for so long,” Dr. Shin Yoo-rim, who performed the surgery, said. “We are so proud to see him walking strong, all thanks to the collective work of the staff here.”

Chief surgeon Dr. Han Seok-ju also shared his joy over the procedure’s success.

“There are so many kids around the world who need surgeries they can't get, just like Mikhael” Han said. “We hope Mikhael's story brings a glimmer of hope to those children.”