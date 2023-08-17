Cleaner charged with animal abuse

Most Popular
Cleaner charged with animal abuseBy Park Ye-eun
Published : 2023-08-17 14:42:23
A house cleaner has been charged with animal abuse after allegedly causing injuries to a client's pet cats.
According to the cats' owner, the worker was hired through a cleaning service app. The cleaner was notified of the presence of cats beforehand and given instructions not to approach or touch the cats.
However, when the cats' owner returned home after running errands, the owner found blood on the floor and on the cats.
The cats were immediately taken to a veterinary hospital by the owner, where results revealed numerous injuries, including missing teeth, lost claws, a concussion and lung damage.
When confronted, the cleaner allegedly claimed that the injuries occurred when a stray cat made its way into the house, which she said she had chased off.
The cats’ owner also alleges that the cleaner's son made threats when he found out that a police complaint had been filed.
The police have filed charges against the cleaner for animal abuse and are investigating the matter further.
