ECCK picks ex-Beiersdorf executive as new president

ECCK picks ex-Beiersdorf executive as new presidentBy Yonhap
Published : 2023-08-16 10:43:53
The European Chamber of Commerce in Korea said Wednesday it has appointed Stefan Ernst, a former executive of global skin care company Beiersdorf A.G., as its next president.
Ernst will succeed Christoph Heider, who has led the chamber for the last 10 years, the ECCK said. Ernst will officially take office on Oct. 1.
Ernst, a German, is known for his decadeslong experience in marketing and general management at global companies, including Beiersdorf and Accenture Song.
Ernst spent a considerable part of his career at Beiersdorf, the producer of the famous Nivea cream and Eucerin brands, having served as the managing director of its Korea unit from 2010-2013.
Ernst is currently the chief operating officer at Zabel+Parners, a Seoul-based international architecture firm. (Yonhap)
