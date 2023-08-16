N. Korea says US Private Travis King expresses wish to seek refuge: KCNA

A TV screen shows a file image of US soldier Travis King during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, July 24. (AP-Yonhap)

North Korea on Wednesday said it is investigating a US soldier who crossed the Demilitarized Zone into the country last month, saying that he expressed willingness to seek refuge there or a third country, state media reported.

It marked the North's first confirmation of the status of Pvt. Travis King, who crossed the military demarcation line into the North during a tour to the Joint Security Area in the DMZ on July 18.

"Travis King confessed that he had decided to come over to the DPRK as he harbored ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the US Army," the North's official Korean Central News Agency said in an English-language report.

DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"He also expressed his willingness to seek refugee in the DPRK or a third country, saying that he was disillusioned at the unequal American society," it added. (Yonhap)