Jeju Air to receive 2 B737-8s this year for fuel efficiency

Most Popular
-
1
Bikinis in downtown Seoul spark 'indecent exposure' row
-
2
Yoon pardons business tycoons to spur 'economic recovery'
-
3
[KH explains] K-culture brings tourists in, but K-maps leave them wandering
-
4
Sexual harassment report over a '3-second stare' sparks debate
-
5
Yoon calls Japan 'partner' sharing interest in Liberation Day
-
6
S. Koreans divided on traveling to Japan during Liberation Day
-
7
Police investigate bomb threat email targeting Seoul City Hall
-
8
Gender Ministry back in firing line after Jamboree fiasco
-
9
Have food deliveries had their heyday?
-
10
S. Korea, US to stage ‘realistic, tough’ military exercise against NK threats
Jeju Air to receive 2 B737-8s this year for fuel efficiencyBy Yonhap
Published : 2023-08-16 09:13:26
Jeju Air Co., South Korea's leading budget carrier, said Wednesday it will receive two B737-8 passenger jets later this year to beef up its fleet and achieve fuel efficiency.
Two out of the 40 B737-8s Jeju Air signed in 2018 to purchase from Boeing will arrive within the year, with the remaining 38 B737-8s set to be gradually added to its fleet, the company said in a statement.
Under the contract, 10 additional B737-8s are optional depending on market conditions.
Jeju Air said it expects the new fuel-efficient aircraft to help it reduce operating costs as the B737-8 is 15 percent more fuel-efficient than the B737-800NG plane.
The low-cost carrier currently operates six domestic routes and 50 international routes using 38 B737-800NG passenger jets. It plans to replace all the B737-800NGs with the B737-8 aircraft in the long term.
From January to June, it swung to a net profit of 68.1 billion won ($50 million) from a net loss of 120.6 billion won a year earlier helped by unleashed travel demand after the lifting of most COVID-19 restrictions.
This year, it aims to turn things around after posting net losses for four consecutive years through 2022. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Yoon calls Japan 'partner' sharing interest in Liberation Day
-
Summit to set protocol for trilateral ties
-
Gender Ministry back in firing line after Jamboree fiasco