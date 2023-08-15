Yoon says Japan is partner sharing universal values, pursuing common interests

Most Popular
Yoon says Japan is partner sharing universal values, pursuing common interestsBy Yonhap
Published : 2023-08-15 11:13:30
President Yoon Suk Yeol said Tuesday that South Korea and Japan are now partners sharing universal values and pursuing common interests, as he marked the anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japanese colonial rule.
Yoon made the remark in a speech marking 78 years since Korea gained independence from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule as his administration has pushed to improve bilateral relations badly frayed under the previous administration.
"Korea and Japan are now partners who share universal values and pursue common interests," Yoon said during a Liberation Day ceremony held at Ewha Womans University in Seoul.
"As partners that cooperate on security and the economy, Korea and Japan will be able to jointly contribute to peace and prosperity across the globe while collaborating and exchanging in a future-oriented manner," he added. (Yonhap)
