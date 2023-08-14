Yoon designates 2 special disaster zones following Typhoon Khanun

Most Popular
-
1
[70th Anniversary] Seven challenges for South Korea's social, economic survival
-
2
Aftermath of Jamboree: Political tug-of-war
-
3
After 70 years, S. Korea mulls ‘grand strategy’
-
4
N. Korea's Kim calls for 'drastic boost' of missile production capacity: state media
-
5
Korea, US, Japan to discuss security cooperation at trilateral summit
-
6
‘Two-Korea’ unification increasingly favored
-
7
Police to crack down on crimes involving foreign suspects
-
8
Son Heung-min named Tottenham's captain
-
9
Bikinis in downtown Seoul spark 'indecent exposure' row
-
10
Yoon pardons business tycoons to spur 'economic recovery'
Yoon designates 2 special disaster zones following Typhoon KhanunBy Yonhap
Published : 2023-08-14 20:13:25
President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday designated two areas hit hard by last week's Typhoon Khanun as special disaster zones, his office said.
They are the town of Gunwi in Daegu, 213 kilometers south of Seoul, and a part of Goseong in Gangwon Province, 154 kilometers east of the capital city, according to the presidential office.
The typhoon, which plowed through South Korea from south to north for 16 hours last week, caused flooding, facility destruction, landslides and school closures.
The designation makes the areas eligible for the government's financial support in recovery work, relief funds for victims and other benefits.
In July, the government designated 13 areas hit hard by deadly downpours as special disaster zones.
More from Headlines
-
Yoon approves Liberation Day special pardons for economic recovery
-
Foreign investment banks lukewarm on Korea’s near-term growth
-
S. Korea, US to stage ‘realistic, tough’ military exercise against NK threats