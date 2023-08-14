Yoon designates 2 special disaster zones following Typhoon Khanun

A road is flooded due to Typhoon Khanun in Goesong, Gangwon Province on August 10. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday designated two areas hit hard by last week's Typhoon Khanun as special disaster zones, his office said.

They are the town of Gunwi in Daegu, 213 kilometers south of Seoul, and a part of Goseong in Gangwon Province, 154 kilometers east of the capital city, according to the presidential office.

The typhoon, which plowed through South Korea from south to north for 16 hours last week, caused flooding, facility destruction, landslides and school closures.

The designation makes the areas eligible for the government's financial support in recovery work, relief funds for victims and other benefits.

In July, the government designated 13 areas hit hard by deadly downpours as special disaster zones.