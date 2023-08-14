Lotte Group chairman highest-paid biz leader in S. Korea during H1

Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin was rated as the highest-paid business tycoon among South Korea's major conglomerates in the first half of 2023, data showed Friday.

Shin received a total of 11.2 billion won (US$8.4 million) in paychecks over the January-June period from six affiliates, slightly up from 10.2 billion won tallied a year earlier, according to the group's regulatory filing.

Of the total, he received 4.53 billion won from Lotte Corp., the controlling unit of the retail conglomerate.

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won earned 3 billion won, including 1.25 billion won from South Korea's No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc.

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung received 3.25 billion won in wages over the period, unchanged from the previous year.

LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo received 5.9 billion won, down from 7.1 billion won earned the previous year, the conglomerate's regulatory filing showed.

GS Group Chairman Huh Tae-soo made 4 billion won, down 1.31 billion won from a year earlier.

Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Won-tae received 5.5 billion won, marking more than a threefold growth from 1.7 billion won posted in the previous year. He earned 2.6 billion won from the group's key affiliate, Korean Air Lines Co.

Hanwha Group Chairman Kim Seung-youn earned 5.4 billion won.

Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, meanwhile, has not been receiving any paychecks since 2017.