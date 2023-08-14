Bikinis in downtown Seoul spark 'indecent exposure' row

Incidents of women dressed in bikinis in central Seoul areas have sparked criticism online, with the authorities considering charging them with indecent exposure.

On Friday, a woman riding an electric scooter dressed in a bikini was spotted in Hongdae district. Photos taken by citizens quickly spread across online communities and social media.

On the very same day, a report was made to the police about four motorcycles carrying women in bikinis and helmets in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

The police are currently considering whether to apply the indecent exposure offense under the Minor Offenses Act to these women who rode motorcycles in bikinis through the city. Those involved in the incident have told the police that it was a performance for a magazine promotion.

The existing laws regulating public exposure encompass the "overexposure" offense under the Minor Offenses Act, which could lead to fines of up to 100,000 won ($75), as well as the "obscene performance" offense under the Criminal Code, carrying a maximum penalty of up to 1 year in prison.

Netizens expressed diverse opinions, with some asserting, "Wearing bikinis on the street is not a crime," and suggesting, "We should simply ignore them, as they are just seeking attention."

On the contrary, there were comments emphasizing that people should consider the time and place regarding what to wear, especially due to the presence of children passing by.