Police probing bomb threat email for Seoul City Hall

Most Popular
-
1
[70th Anniversary] Seven challenges for South Korea's social, economic survival
-
2
Over 10,000 Scouts head home after attending two-week World Scout Jamboree
-
3
Aftermath of Jamboree: Political tug-of-war
-
4
After 70 years, S. Korea mulls ‘grand strategy’
-
5
N. Korea's Kim calls for 'drastic boost' of missile production capacity: state media
-
6
Korea, US, Japan to discuss security cooperation at trilateral summit
-
7
Two-Korea solution favored as unification choice
-
8
Police to crack down on crimes involving foreign suspects
-
9
Son Heung-min named Tottenham's captain
-
10
[Weekender] Retreats and reads: Glimpse into Korean presidential summers
Police probing bomb threat email for Seoul City HallBy Yonhap
Published : 2023-08-14 10:33:13
Police are investigating an email threatening to blow up Seoul City Hall on this week's Liberation Day, officials said Monday.
The email sent from a Japanese account to local media outlets Sunday said high-powered bombs have been planted in several places at Seoul City Hall, and the blast time is 3:34 p.m. on Aug. 15, according to the officials.
The email written in English, Japanese and Korean reads: "There are bombs planted in several places around Seoul City Hall. In particular, bombs have been planted in restrooms, so you'll have to search carefully."
The police are tracking down the sender, noting that the method of the threat is similar to that used in earlier threatening emails targeting Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung and several public facilities in Seoul.
On Aug. 7, some Seoul city government officials received an email threatening to detonate an explosive in downtown Seoul if Lee was not killed. Two days later, another email threatening to blow up the National Museum of Korea, the Japanese Embassy, the N Seoul Tower and a Japanese school was reported to the police.
Like in the previous emails, the latest one was sent in the name of a Japanese lawyer and mentioned the lawyer's company and its address and phone number, the police said, suspecting the sender is carrying out a phishing attack. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Business tycoons given Liberation Day special pardons
-
S. Korea, US to stage key military drills next week amid persistent N. Korean threats
-
[70th Anniversary] Seven challenges for South Korea's social, economic survival