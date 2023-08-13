$7 billion frozen Iranian funds released

Passerbys stroll along a street in Tehran, Iran on Friday. Iranian funds worth nearly $7 billion have been released after being frozen in bank accounts in Korea. (Yonhap)

Iranian funds worth nearly $7 billion, frozen in bank accounts in Korea, have been released, following the US and Iran's agreement to engage in a prisoner swap in exchange for Tehran's access to the blocked funds, according to multiple sources Sunday.

All of Iran’s frozen funds in Korea have been unblocked, Central Bank of Iran Gov. Mohammad Reza Farzin said through a post written in Persian on social platform X on Saturday.

While some news reports suggested the funds are worth $6 billion, the central bank chief wrote that Iranian assets worth nearly $7 billion in Korea have been converted into euros with the help of a bank in a third country and will be transferred to Iranian banks in Qatar.

Farzin also mentioned the funds shrunk by nearly $1 billion in value due to the depreciation of the Korean won. No interest on the deposit was paid, he added.

On Sunday, a spokesperson for Seoul’s Foreign Ministry declined to confirm the release of the funds, citing the sensitivity of the issue.

The release of Iran’s seized assets in Korea comes as Iran and US reached an agreement on the blocked funds. The US agreed to Korea unfreezing the Iranian funds here and releasing five jailed Iranians in exchange for Iran allowing five detained US citizens to leave the country.

The detained US citizens in Iran will be released when the Iranians in custody in the US are released and the full transfer of frozen Iranian assets in Korea happens, the Iranian government said.

The Iranian funds were stuck in the state-operated Industrial Bank of Korea and commercial Woori Bank since May 2019, after the two Korean banks refrained from processing them in response to US sanctions after former US President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal.

On Friday, an IBK official declined to verify the current status of the money, saying, "The process is being carried out through government-to-government discussions, so at this point, we are unable to provide specific details."

An official from Woori Bank offered a similar answer, affirming that the transfer of Iranian funds would keep to the terms established by the government, and declined to provide further information.

On the same day, Korea’s Foreign Ministry neither confirmed nor denied media reports, but expressed hopes for a “smooth” resolution of the issue.

There were concerns that the transfer of funds worth $7 billion may affect the local foreign exchange market as they are converted into euros, weakening the Korean won. John Kirby, Washington’s National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, said there will be no significant impact on the Korean won.

"All I can tell you without getting into too much of the details is that we have worked extensively with the South Koreans on this and there's no impact to the movement of the account from South Korea," Kirby said in a virtual press briefing held Friday.

Meanwhile, a local media report said that the Korean government is to keep some 500 billion won ($375.37 million) from the funds to cover the losses of local businesses.

The Iranian deposits in Korea consist of Korea’s payments for oil imports. Following the heavy sanctions against Iran, Korean firms were unable to withdraw their payments as their accounts were blocked.

Earlier this month, Iran said it will take legal action against Korea to reclaim the frozen assets. The Foreign Ministry of Korea said on Aug. 1, though Iran sought to refer the case for arbitration, an official request had not been filed at the time.