Congratulatory messages from political and social leaders

The Korea Herald received congratulatory messages from a distinguished assembly of political and social leaders. Their words signify a shared commitment to fostering collaboration across various fields, ranging from global governance to local administration, artistic creativity and more. – Ed.

Kim Jin-pyo, National Assembly speaker I'm Kim Jin-pyo, speaker of the National Assembly. My heartfelt congratulations for the 70th anniversary of The Korea Herald. The Korea Herald was founded in 1953 to promote the war-torn country’s reconstruction efforts to the world and to solicit cooperation from the international community. For the past 70 years, it has faithfully fulfilled its role in spreading the story of Korea’s remarkable journey to the world. Thank you, The Korea Herald staff, for your hard work. Now, The Korea Herald is taking on a bigger mission. The Korea Herald has become a strong bridge between nations and generations. We wish The Korea Herald all the best as it takes on the important task of connecting Korea to the world. Congratulations again on your 70th anniversary, and we look forward to your continued success as a leading English-language newspaper in Korea and beyond. Thank you.

Ban Ki-moon, Former secretary general of the United Nations As a longtime reader of The Korea Herald, I am truly delighted to join in commemorating the 70th anniversary of its foundation. Since its establishment in 1953 with a mission of being a herald of national reconstruction amid the aftermath of war, The Herald has steadfastly recorded the history of South Korea's hardships and triumphs. Throughout the years, it has played a vital role in sharing this history with the world. Looking ahead, I wholeheartedly support The Herald's vision of becoming a "foresightful media" source in areas such as environment, culture, business, politics and more. By doing so, The Herald will continue to contribute significantly to creating a healthy and promising future.

Oh Se-hoon, Seoul Mayor Congratulations on the 70th anniversary of The Korea Herald. Since founded on the Liberation Day in 1953, The Korea Herald has greatly contributed to raising South Korea's profile on the global stage by telling the world about its history and achievements. With the vision of "media that provides insight into the future" in mind, The Korea Herald will move on to spread news about Korea's economy and culture with accuracy and impartiality in exercising journalism. I sincerely ask The Korea Herald to harness its global leadership to help Seoul leap forward to one of the world's top five global cities. I would like to again congratulate The Korea Herald for its 70th anniversary and I hope it would continue to prosper in the future.

Kim Dae-jin, Pianist and President of the Korea National University of Arts Congratulations on the 70th anniversary of the founding of The Korea Herald this year. The Korea Herald has served as a crucial bridge between the world and South Korea, fostering empathy among our citizens for people across the globe. It has played a pivotal role as a leader in connecting nations and cultures. In the years to come, I hope that The Korea Herald will continue to swiftly deliver domestic and international news with its sharp global perspective. May it persist in its role as an esteemed newspaper, not only contributing to the strengthening of South Korea's standing but also playing a significant role in the advancement of Korean culture and the arts, which capture the attention of the world.

Ahn Ho-sang, CEO of The Sejong Center for the Performing Arts The Sejong Center for the Performing Arts sincerely congratulates The Korea Herald on its 70th anniversary. The Korea Herald has delivered not only political and economic news but also in-depth cultural and art news to readers. I hope The Korea Herald will continue to thrive.

Chang Hyoung-Joon, President of Seoul Arts Center As the nation’s largest English-language newspaper, The Korea Herald plays an important role in delivering balanced national and international news. I hope that The Korea Herald continues to rise as a global media outlet trusted and loved by readers.