 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

Missing man found dead in reservoir after Typhoon Khanun

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 12, 2023 - 21:02       Updated : Aug 12, 2023 - 21:02
This photo, provided by Daegu fire authorities on Thursday, shows an electric wheelchair presumed to belong to a man who went missing during Typhoon Khanun. The vehicle was found near a flooded stream in the southeastern city. (Yonhap)
This photo, provided by Daegu fire authorities on Thursday, shows an electric wheelchair presumed to belong to a man who went missing during Typhoon Khanun. The vehicle was found near a flooded stream in the southeastern city. (Yonhap)

A man in an electric wheelchair who had gone missing as Typhoon Khanun landed in South Korea earlier this week was found dead in a reservoir Saturday, fire authorities said.

A search was under way for the 67-year-old man who reportedly went missing Thursday after falling into a flooded stream in Daegu, 237 kilometers south of Seoul.

Daegu fire authorities said they discovered his body at a nearby reservoir at 10:20 a.m. Saturday. Dozens of firefighters, police officers and city officials, as well as two detection dogs, had been mobilized for the search.

The man's electric wheelchair was earlier found near the flooded stream where he went missing.

South Korea suffered a total of 361 cases of facility and flooding damage nationwide from Typhoon Khanun, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.

Two people, including the missing man, died in the southeastern city, but their deaths had been classified as safety accidents unrelated to the typhoon.

Khanun, which plowed through South Korea from south to north for 16 hours Thursday, dissipated after reaching the vicinity of North Korea's capital, Pyongyang, around 6 a.m. Friday, according to the weather agency. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114