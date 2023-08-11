 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
koreainvestment-pension
Finance

Seoul shares start higher on moderate US inflation

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 11, 2023 - 09:31       Updated : Aug 11, 2023 - 09:31
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened marginally higher Friday as investor sentiment was buoyed by moderate US consumer price data.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 12.23 points, or 0.47 percent, to 2,613.79 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The US July consumer price index rose 3.2 percent, slower than the market expectation of a 3.3 percent rise.

On Wall Street, stocks finished slightly higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average increasing 0.15 percent and the Nasdaq Composite adding 0.12 percent.

In Seoul, market heavyweights lent support to the upbeat start.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics advanced 0.88 percent, and its chipmaking rival SK hynix gained 0.51 percent.

Top carmaker Hyundai Motor rose 1.86 percent and its smaller affiliate Kia climbed 2.28 percent.

The tourism sector continued its bullish run as China allowed group tours to South Korea, with leading travel agency Hanatour Service jumping 1.89 percent and top hotel operator Hotel Shilla soaring 3 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,319.65 won against the US dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 4.25 won from Thursday's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114